Borehole surveys at Neart na Gaoithe completed
The geotechnical borehole survey campaign at the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm site has been completed.
According to the project’s Notice to Mariners from 26 December, the Ocean Vantage vessel, which has been deployed for the work, has been demobilised.
As reported earlier this year, the borehole survey campaign at the Neart na Gaoithe project site began in September. The geotechnical drilling vessel Ocean Vantage surveyed 32 of the planned wind turbine locations, as well as one of the two locations for offshore substations.
Onshore construction on Neart na Gaoithe started in November 2019, while offshore construction began this August with the installation of pile casings.
The 450 MW offshore wind farm, to be built some 15 kilometres off the Fife coast, will comprise 54 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed on jacket foundations and two GE Renewable Energy Grid Solutions’ offshore substations.
The project, owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is expected to be commissioned in 2023.
