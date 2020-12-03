Boskalis boosts its offshore wind fleet with Boka Tiamat

December 3, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

Boskalis will add a multipurpose DP2 vessel Boka Tiamat to its fleet in January 2021, the company said via social media on 3 December, and will deploy the vessel on offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The offshore construction vessel was built by VARD BRATVAAG and delivered as a new-build in 2019. It has been retrofitted with a 1,300 kW SeaQ Energy Storage System, which will reduce fuel consumption and emissions during DP operations, according to Boskalis.

“By adding the Boka Tiamat to our fleet we take another step towards realizing our sustainability ambitions for our vessels”, the company said in a social media post.

The 98-metre vessel features a 120-tonne active heave compensation offshore knuckle jib crane with main winch on crane, and can accommodate 82 people in 54 cabins.

In Taiwan, Boskalis will also deploy its Bokalift 2, a drillship currently being converted into an offshore installation vessel at Drydocks World in Dubai. The vessel will be operated by BoWei Offshore, a joint venture between Boskalis and Hwa Chi construction.