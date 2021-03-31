Boxfish Research appoints European ROV distributor

March 31, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

New Zealand-based Boxfish Research has named Transmark Subsea as its European distributor for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems.

Illustration (Courtesy of Boxfish Research)

Distribution of Boxfish Research ROV systems complements Transmark Subsea’s diverse range of underwater solutions, according to the parties.

Boxfish Research designs and manufactures actively stabilised, ultra-high definition underwater ROVs and 360 cameras for submerged asset inspection for various industries, including marine science and energy.

Transmark Subsea provides diverse set of underwater technology, including an in-house range of subsea cabling and termination solutions.

Craig Anderson, Co-Founder of Boxfish Research, said: “Boxfish Research is excited to be able to better serve our clients in Europe and expand our regional capabilities in partnership with Transmark Subsea”.