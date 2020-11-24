Boxship runs aground after hitting another grounded vessel off Indonesia

November 24, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

A containership identified as Cyprus-registered Tina I ran aground in the Singapore Strait on Sunday, November 22 after hitting an Iranian vessel grounded in the area since May.

Image: Indonesian Directorate General of Sea Transportation, a division of the country’s Ministry of Transportation

The 2004-built Tina I rammed into the stern of the 2008-built Shahraz, a boxship controlled by Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

The ship, which was reportedly underway from Singapore to Jakarta, loaded with containers, had 20 crew members on board who were declared safe.

The Indonesian Ministry of Transport said that after it inspected the scene it did not find any leaks or spills around the ship.

Data from VesselsValues shows that the Post Panamax containership is owned by Greece-based Technomar Shipping and it has been chartered out to Moller Maersk until March 2021. The market value of the ship is $ 14.6 million.

The ministry said it had deployed rescue boats to the location to monitor the situation. Local reports indicate that the crew was evacuated from the Greek containership.

As Offshore Energy – Green Marine reported, Shahraz was involved in a double grounding incident on Many 11 together with Indonesian-registered bulk carrier Samudra Sakti I at Batu Berhanti within Indonesian territorial waters.

The ships ran aground in close proximity, indicating that the vessels were either trying to avoid a potential collision with each other or a third vessel. The cause of the grounding is yet to be officially determined.

The bulker has since been refloated while the 6, 572 TEU boxship remains aground.

Reports from the Indonesian Directorate General of Sea Transportation, a division of the country’s Ministry of Transportation, said at the time that the containership had suffered considerable damage to its hull structure on the port side.

It needed to be unloaded before attempts to refloat it could be launched. According to unconfirmed reports, the containership is a total loss.