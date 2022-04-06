BP and IKM Testing sign first well services contract

April 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

IKM Testing UK has secured a multi-year contract with BP to deliver well integrity services across the oil and gas giant’s portfolio of North Sea assets.

The agreement is the first well services contract between the two companies and covers well integrity remediation services, including sustained casing pressure mitigation (SCP).

IKM will provide engineering, determination of applicable chemistry and methodology, and deployment of equipment and personnel offshore.

The company’s Aberdeen team has been working with BP to determine long-term solutions to remove the risk associated with its well integrity challenges.

According to IKM, the new contract looks to address the issue of SCP in a more permanent manner, reducing the requirement for continual management.

Work to remediate sustained casing pressure using a bespoke resin capable of being placed via gravity feed is expected to commence this year.

The contract also includes options for future support on BP’s international assets with similar workscopes.

“Sustained casing pressure can generally be managed offshore, however bp is looking for a solution that doesn’t require continual management by offshore personnel which not only reduces risk but also saves significant time and costs,” said Mark Rasmusen, director of International Division at IKM Testing.

“We were selected as we provide an independent perspective and have the capabilities to carry out the full suite of engineering services from cradle to grave.”

To remind, BP announced at the end of 2021 that it had agreed to buy JX Nippon’s interests in the Andrew area located in the UK North Sea only days after the latter agreed to sell its other UK North Sea assets to NEO Energy.

The transaction is part of JX Nippon’s ongoing global portfolio management strategy to strengthen its upstream portfolio by selling projects that are no longer critical to the business.