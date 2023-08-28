BP hands out 10-year deal for well support

August 28, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Add Energy, a subsidiary of Oslo-listed energy consultancy group ABL Group, has secured a long-term deal with BP for the provision of well services and emergency well control services.

Morten Haug Emilsen, Add Energy's manager for well control; Source: Add Energy

This ten-year master services agreement will enable Add Energy to provide well control engineering modelling services. The work under this agreement will be delivered out of the firm’s offices in Norway and USA.

Morten Haug Emilsen, Manager for Well Control at Add Energy, commented: “We are well aware of BP’s stringent well control standards and the expertise the company’s in-house team possesses. Our organisations have a long–term business relationship and we look forward to collaborating again over the next decade to constantly enhance preventive well control measures.

“With a track record of approximately 85 live well incidents evaluated and mitigated, and having delivered more than 1,800 blowout contingency studies, we consider ourselves to be one of world’s leading companies within the field of well control.”

A few months ago, rising demand for its drilling and well engineering services led the company to establish a new office in Kuala Lumpur to support the Malaysian oil and gas industry.

In a recent study conducted by Add Energy, maintenance managers in the oil and gas industry voiced concerns over growth in the number of processes and procedures and the lack of equipment reliability.