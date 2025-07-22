FPSO Atlanta; Source: Brava Energia
Home Fossil Energy Brazilian oil field months away from production peak as two more wells come back online

Brazilian oil field months away from production peak as two more wells come back online

July 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Brazilian oil and gas player Brava Energia has returned to production mode two additional wells at an oil field off the coast of Brazil.

FPSO Atlanta; Source: Brava Energia

After replacing FPSO Petrojarl I, a provisional production system that worked at the Atlanta field, the FPSO Atlanta started production on December 31, 2024, with four wells – 4H, 5H, 6H, and 7H – on stream by July 2025.

Brava enriched the output from the Atlanta field with the connection of wells 2H and 3H during the second week of this month. These wells are currently undergoing testing and a stabilization process. Both wells were previously producing through the FPSO Petrojarl I.

The restart of these wells came shortly after Brava hired McDermott to perform the transportation and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea equipment for two new wells at the Papa-Terra field in the Campos Basin and two wells for the Atlanta Phase 2 development in Block BS-4 within the Santos Basin.

According to the operator, this Brazilian project is still in a testing phase of production and automation systems. As a result, fluctuations in daily production figures are expected during this period. Brava expects to achieve a production and operational efficiency peak for the asset during the coming months.

The FPSO Atlanta, now connected to six wells, is expected to work its way up to ten wells in 2029. This unit is chartered and operated by Malaysia’s Yinson Production.

