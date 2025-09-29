Back to overview
Home News Brevik Engineering unveils the most efficient 50,000 m³ LCO₂ carrier design using F460 TMCP toughcore® for cargo tanks

Brevik Engineering unveils the most efficient 50,000 m³ LCO₂ carrier design using F460 TMCP toughcore® for cargo tanks

Innovation
September 29, 2025, posted by Offshore-Energy.biz

At Nor-Shipping 2025, Gisle Nysaeter, Senior Principal Engineer at leading naval architecture firm Brevik Engineering, unveiled a breakthrough in LCO₂ ship design: The most efficient 50,000 m³ low-pressure liquid CO₂ (LCO₂) carrier to date.

Source of 3D renderings / Drawings is: Brevik Engineering AS

This pioneering concept delivers a powerful blend of cutting-edge technologies and smart engineering. Aerodynamically optimized hull and superstructure significantly reduce wind resistance, while the integration of a wind-assisted propulsion system further enhances fuel efficiency. Most notably, the cargo tanks are constructed using F460 TMCP toughcore steel from voestalpine Grobblech GmbH, pushing the boundaries of size, strength, and sustainability.

Designed for low-emission operations and optimized for slow-speed sailing, this vessel sets a new benchmark in energy-efficient CO₂ transportation.

Engineered for performance and scale

The vessel is designed to carry 50,000 m³ of liquid CO₂ at -55°C, using eight cylindrical tanks housed within the hull. To achieve this, Brevik Engineering selected F460 TMCP toughcore, a high-strength, thermo-mechanically rolled steel known for its superior fracture toughness and cost-efficiency in cryogenic applications.

By utilizing the outstanding material properties of the newly developed F460 TMCP toughcore®—such as its high strength combined with excellent toughness—we were able to maximize the tank diameter to 15.8 meters, optimizing the design for low-pressure operation at 8.5 barg. The material from voestalpine Grobblech is the most cost-effective alternative we’ve found for low-pressure LCO₂ applications,
Gisle Nysaeter, Senior Principal Engineer, Brevik Engineering

Source of 3D renderings / Drawings is: Brevik Engineering AS

Material innovation that drives efficiency

F460 TMCP toughcore® was engineered with cryogenic challenges in mind. It enables the construction of larger and lighter low-pressure tanks—an advantage that directly translates to lower operational costs and enhanced ship performance.

This particular ship design combines the most modern technologies available, making it the most efficient low-pressure LCO₂ carrier design on the market. The choice of F460 TMCP toughcore® underscores its clear advantages for both engineers and fabricators. With its enhanced tensile strength and outstanding low-temperature performance, this material enables the design and construction of the largest low-pressure LCO₂ cargo tanks on the market.
We are proud of our collaboration with Brevik Engineering,
Myriam Cejudo, Sales Manager, voestalpine Grobblech GmbH

The steel has been successfully tested at CVN -85°C and CTOD at a design temperature of -55°C, offering exceptional safety margins. Just as crucially, conventional welding consumables with matching yield strength and cryogenic performance are readily available, streamlining fabrication.

A blueprint for the future of CO₂ shipping

This collaboration between Brevik Engineering and voestalpine Grobblech highlights how advanced ship design, next-generation propulsion, and innovative materials can come together to support the growing carbon economy—without compromising on performance, safety, or sustainability.

Source of 3D renderings / Drawings is: Brevik Engineering AS

For further questions please contact us!

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles