Britoil’s 2010-built vessel bolsters German player’s North Sea energy projects’ supply ops

March 31, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Hamburg-based SeaRenergy has strengthened its offshore supply capabilities in the North Sea, thanks to a long-term charter agreement with Britoil Offshore Services for a 15-year-old platform supply vessel (PSV), which will support the installation and commissioning of converter platforms and be available for any other supply duties in the German Bight and the UK sector of the North Sea.

SeaRenergy claims that the signed long-term charter for the PSV BOS Prelude with Britoil has a firm duration of seven years, with options to extend for up to three additional years, potentially securing supply services for a full decade.

This is expected to enhance offshore supply operations, enabling the vessel to be deployed under the German firm’s multi-year offshore infrastructure contract with Siemens Energy. The ship will also be used for other supply work in the North Sea. The 2010-built BOS Prelude was originally acquired by Britoil from Vroon Offshore in 2023.

Andrea Cavo, Head of SBU – Europe, Mediterranean, and Americas at Britoil Offshore Services, remarked: “We are excited to partner with SeaRenergy for the long-term charter of BOS Prelude. With our decades of experience supporting offshore energy leaders worldwide, we are proud to extend our expertise to the growing offshore wind sector.

“BOS Prelude will play a key role in advancing SeaRenergy’s offshore operations in the North Sea, delivering excellence through reliable and sustainable services that drive the transition to a greener future.”

Operating from German Bight ports and in the UK sector as needed, SeaRenergy highlights that the PSV will support material transfers and offshore logistics for Siemens Energy’s offshore infrastructure framework.

Dr. Benjamin Vordemfelde, Managing Director of SeaRenergy, commented: “With the BOS Prelude, we are expanding our offshore supply activities and reaffirming our commitment to providing efficient and seamless offshore infrastructure support services. The long-term charter with Britoil is an important step in expanding our reliable supply chain for offshore projects in the North Sea.

“The PSV will complement SeaRenergy’s existing offshore logistics services, ensuring uninterrupted supply operations throughout the commissioning phase of critical offshore energy infrastructure.”

