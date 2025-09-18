FSRU Turquoise P
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy BSM breaks new ground in FSRU management at Turkish LNG terminal

BSM breaks new ground in FSRU management at Turkish LNG terminal

Project & Tenders
September 18, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Maritime services company Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has assumed the technical management of a floating storage and regasification Unit (FSRU) operating in the Turkish Aegean Sea.

Turquoise P is part of the Etki Liman LNG terminal in the Turkish Aegean Sea; Source: Schulte Group

The unit in question, Turquoise P, is managed by BSM’s ship management center, Pronav. The company operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from its office in Hamburg.

The 2019-built FSRU is owned by Pardus Energy and stationed at the Etki Liman LNG terminal in the Turkish Aegean Sea, near Izmir. The unit is 294 meters long and boasts a cargo capacity of 170,000 cubic meters.

BSM is set to join an exclusive club, since it says that only very few of around 50 FSRUs worldwide are managed by third-party ship managers.

“This is a milestone for Pronav and the entire Schulte Group. We are proud that our many years of expertise in ship management of LNG carriers and our flawless safety record have enabled us to take on the technical management of ‘Turquoise P’,” said Martin Roolvink, Managing Director of Pronav.

The Etki Liman LNG terminal in Western Türkiye is connected to the national gas grid. It is said to be of major importance in supplying energy to the Izmir region, especially in times of peak demand or seasonal fluctuations.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles