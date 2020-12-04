Burckhardt nabs tech order for LNG-fueled containerships

December 4, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Burckhardt Compression has secured an order to supply its Laby LNG boil-off gas compressors for two 14,000 TEU LNG-fueled containerships.

Courtesy of Burckhardt Compression

The order includes eight 8 low-pressure compressor systems for boil-off gas (BOG) management.

The vessels have been ordered by C-LNG Solutions, a Singapore-based LNG fuel gas solutions and LNG cargo handling specialist.

All ships will be equipped with WinGD X-DF propulsion engines and will be built at a Chinese shipyard with the option for 16 more vessels, Burckhardt said.

The order is in line with the current push for the reduction of suplhur and CO2 emissions.

To reduce sulphur and CO2 emissions at sea, the shipping industry is pushing towards alternative fuels and liquefied natural gas (LNG) tends to become the preferred solution.

Therefore, an increasing amount of new-built container ships are equipped with LNG dual-fuel propulsion engines.