Busy times ahead for Prosafe with one vessel ongoing reactivation as another preps for relocation

March 24, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Oslo Stock Exchange-listed semi-submersible accommodation vessel owner and operator Prosafe has shed more light on the recent activities of its fleet, confirming the sale of one vessel, the start of reactivation operations for another, and preparations for the move to Australia for the third while the rest of its ships keep working on their current assignments and one continues to be laid up.

Safe Caledonia; Credit: Prosafe

While confirming a fleet utilization of 57% for February 2025, Prosafe revealed that its 1982-built Safe Caledonia vessel has begun reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilize to the Captain field in the North Sea within June 2025 to carry out its job with Ithaca Energy on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). 

Safe Caledonia is a moored with thruster assist (TAMS) semi-submersible ASV with beds for up to 454 persons, which was constructed at GVA Kockums yard in Sweden to a Pacesetter design and completed a 20-year life extension in 2012/13, enhancing the accommodation facilities and extending the structural life of the vessel.

On the other hand, the 2015-built Safe Boreas is in Norway preparing for relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia, commencing between mid-November 2025 and mid-February 2026. This unit is perceived to be a highly advanced and efficient DP3 semi-submersible ASV, with beds for 450 persons.

Safe Boreas was built at Jurong Shipyard, Singapore, to the GVA 3000E design and is equipped with a DP3 system and a 12-point wire mooring arrangement. The ship also has a large deck area of more than 1,000 square meters and two 50-ton cranes for maintenance and construction support capabilities. 

The other vessels in Prosafe’s fleet continue with business as usual. While the company claims that Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus, and Safe Concordia operated at full capacity during this period, achieving 100% utilization, Safe Eurus achieved a utilization rate of 98%.

The firm also corroborated the completion of the sale of Safe Concordia, as the vessel was transferred to the new owner on March 13, 2025. The 2005-built unit is a DP2 semi-submersible ASV constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore. The vessel had an upgrade in July 2015.

Meanwhile, the last remaining member of the company’s fleet, Safe Scandinavia, remains laid up in Norway.  

