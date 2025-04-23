An offshore platform
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Fleet staying active as Prosafe navigates strategic divestments

Fleet staying active as Prosafe navigates strategic divestments

Vessels
April 23, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Oslo Stock Exchange-listed semi-submersible accommodation vessel owner and operator Prosafe has shared its fleet activity for March.

Safe Eurus; Source: Prosafe

According to Prosafe, its fleet utilization rate for March 2025 was 52%, representing a slight decrease from the 57% rate reported for February

Safe Zephyrus was the busiest, operating at full capacity during March, achieving 100% commercial uptime. The vessel is described as a highly advanced and efficient DP3 semi-submersible ASV. As indicated in the contract status data on Prosafe’s website, the vessel is under contract with Petrobras from May 2023 to October 2027.

Safe Zephyrus’ sister vessel, Safe Boreas, is reportedly in Norway, preparing for relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia, which is scheduled to start between mid-November 2025 and mid-February 2026.  

The Safe Notos and Safe Eurus sister vessels also stayed busy with a 99% utilization rate. The GustoMSC Ocean 500 design semi-submersible accommodation vessels are working with Petrobras, as indicated in the contract status data.  

Thanks to a deal to divest its 2005-built Safe Concordia for a gross price of $5 million announced in February, the vessel was transferred to the new owner on March 13, 2025. According to Prosafe, the vessel operated at full capacity on the days it was in operation. 

As in February, the 1982-built Safe Caledonia underwet reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and is expected to mobilize to the Captain Field, UK, by June 1, 2025. The vessel is slated to work with Ithaca Energy on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Based on the contract status data, Safe Caledonia is under a contract that is set to end in December 2025, or March 2026 if the extension option is exercised. 

As reported a month ago, Prosafe entered into an agreement to sell Safe Scandinavia for recycling. A condition of the recycling is full compliance with all relevant conventions and regulations, with the vessel expected to be delivered in Q2 2025.

Related Article

The 1984-built Safe Scandinavia is an anchor-moored semi-submersible tender support and accommodation vessel with beds for 309 persons. It underwent upgrades in 2003, 2005, and 2014 before being converted to a tender support vessel (TSV) in 2015.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles