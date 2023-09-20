BV invests in software innovator to address decarbonization requirements

September 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) and New York-based maritime software company OrbitMI have announced a strategic collaboration, cemented by Bureau Veritas investing in OrbitMI to support maritime decarbonization.

As disclosed, aimed at accelerating the development of both existing and new data-driven solutions, the collaboration will leverage combined strengths to address the dual opportunities of the digital transformation and the decarbonization of shipping.

Bureau Veritas’ Marine & Offshore division and OrbitMI will address clients’ immediate regulatory and decarbonization requirements posed by CII, EU ETS and the recently enacted FuelEU standards, as well as their longer-term digital transformation journey.

rbitMI pursues ‘transformation without disruption’ allowing its pure software-as-a-service platform, Orbit, to be easily integrated with shipping companies’ existing systems and business processes. Consequently, Orbit transforms data into insights that individuals and teams can use to enhance the tasks they do every day, whether on ship or on shore.

“We are linking the interests of operators and charterers in ship and fleet performance with our technical expertise, insight, and classification activities. This expanding role is deeply intertwined with data monitoring and the implementation of digital solutions,” Matthieu de Tugny, President, Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, said.

“This collaboration is a significant affirmation, from a long-established maritime institution and global testing, inspection and certification giant, of OrbitMI’s expertise in digital innovation and our strategy to operationalize data through the Orbit platform into intelligent connected workflows across pre-fixture, fixture and post fixture,” Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI, stated.