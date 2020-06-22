BV Marine Singapore, PSA Marine carry out remote survey of LNG-dual fuel tug

PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd has partnered up with Bureau Veritas Marine Singapore and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a project that involved conducting a remote marine survey for PSA Aspen, an LNG dual-fuel PSA Marine harbour tug.

The project marks the first time a harbour tug registered under the Singapore Registry of Ships has undergone a fully accredited annual survey conducted remotely, without a surveyor physically present on board the vessel.

The crew onboard PSA Aspen and a surveyor in BV’s Singapore office, were able to communicate effectively to conduct the annual marine survey of classification and statutory requirements with the aid of smart mobile devices and an optimised live-streaming application.

The BV surveyor conveyed instructions live, seeing and recording relevant images and real-time video, while archiving material capability for the electronic survey report.

The remote survey is expected to serve as a template in paving the way for remote surveys to become a common practice, especially having in mind the need for physical distancing measures and travel restrictions arising from COVID-19.

BV and PSA Marine voiced their optimism that process automation and digital technology such as remote surveys, will increasingly be accepted and adopted as the new normal in a post-COVID world.

“The innovative technologies used in the remote survey have enabled PSA Marine to complete our surveys on schedule despite COVID-19, while ensuring our harbour tugs continue serving our customers without delay or disruptions,” said Peter Chew, Managing Director of PSA Marine.

“Our staff have embraced these changes and technologies with agility and resilience. They are fully supportive of PSA Marine’s continuing efforts to build a smarter, safer and more efficient fleet of the future.”

“We were ready to deliver remotely and had started developing a world-wide network of remote survey centers (RSC). We can see that the pandemic has accelerated an understanding of the potential of digitally delivered services. Our work with PSA Marine, focused on delivering pragmatic digital services, is helping to ensure operational continuity while building trust and supporting innovation and Singapore’s digital transformation roadmap,” David Barrow, Vice-President, Bureau Veritas, Marine & Offshore explained.

MPA has been conducting remote surveys on Singapore-registered ships since the onset of the pandemic.

Goh Chung Hun, Director of Shipping/Marine of MPA, said that remote surveys help manage the COVID-19 situation, while also enhancing standards for efficiency, safety, and sustainability.