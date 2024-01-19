BV Solutions M&O develops emissions forecast tool for Brittany Ferries

January 19, 2024, by Fatima Bahtić

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BV Solutions M&O) has developed and now delivered a Fleet Energy and Emissions Forecast tool for ferry operator Brittany Ferries.

BrittanyFerries

Brittany Ferries approached Bureau Veritas Solutions (BVS), the technical advisory component of Bureau Veritas Group looking for support in forecasting performance, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions across their fleet.

The company wanted each department to be able to meet CII and EU ETS requirements and, in the longer term, to map out the most efficient vessel utilisation, capacity planning, route planning, retrofit scheduling, timetabling and voyage management fleet-wide.

Focused on the key metrics of vessel speed and fuel consumption, BVS developed a new application and tested it with Brittany Ferries.

The Fleet Energy and Emissions Forecast tool, which is web-based and uses a theoretical approach validated and calibrated by actual performance data, models the fuel consumption and emissions for every ship.

The firm developed ship-specific energy models which, combined with ports and route data, enable forecasting adapted to the decision-making process.

Brittany Ferries can now use the application independently, adjusting parameters to develop detailed scenarios that enable its teams to plan for fleet-wide optimized and efficient operations, thereby reducing fuel consumption, emissions and costs, the partners stated.

“Forecasting is crucial in the decision-making process. This web application gives us the confidence to model and plan individual ship energy requirements and, vitally, make decisions to manage our greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs for different ship and fleet scenarios. We recognise and are excited by the benefits delivered by the BVS web application to optimise route planning to maximise performance and minimise our fuel costs,” Brice Robinson, Manager Naval Projects dept., Brittany Ferries said.

“We are proud to work together with Brittany Ferries on this great project, which uses the latest advances in digital and modelling tools to deliver efficient and sustainable operations. This partnership has brought together our digital expertise with key insights and validation from Brittany Ferries, whose pioneering spirit, enthusiasm and energy were critical success factors in delivering this real-life digital decarbonisation solution,” Laurent Verney, BVS France Director, Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore said.