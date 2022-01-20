BV verifies GAC Bunker Fuels’ GHG emissions calculations

January 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Certification company Bureau Veritas UK has verified greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculations made by the shipping, logistics and marine services provider GAC Bunker Fuels.

According to GAC, this verification presents a new milestone in the company’s goal to reach net carbon zero by 2030.

As explained, carbon emissions are classified into categories or scopes. GAC Bunker Fuels is assured for indirect emissions from electricity and air-conditioning under Scope 2.

Other indirect emissions that occur along the value chain, particularly associated with business travel and the use of sold products under Scope 3 were verified, the company said and noted that it does not have Scope 1 direct emissions from owned to controlled sources.

Kelly Rump, GAC Bunker Fuels’ head of Sustainability, said: “Knowing what our emissions are today marks an important step towards emissions reduction and offsetting with the aim of achieving zero oil-based bunker sales and net carbon zero by 1 January 2030”.

Furthermore, the bunkering company is working with existing and new clients to help on their decarbonisation journey, starting with Scope 1 emissions – purchased fuel from GAC Bunker Fuels – by advising which suppliers offer alternative fuels, such as biofuel or LNG, globally.

“The market is in transition. Suppliers require a guaranteed demand to fund their projects, and customers must know what supplier projects are underway to plan their future procurement. GAC Bunker Fuels is uniquely positioned to help customers and suppliers alike with their energy transition because of the relationship we have with them”, added Martyn McMahon, global commercial manager at GAC Bunker Fuels.

Finally, GAC Bunker Fuels underlined that its emissions calculations assurance is in line with directives set out in the Group’s Roadmap to Sustainability where all GAC offices are to measure and report their carbon emissions by end of 2022 based on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 12 – Climate Action.

As part of its efforts to accelerate decarbonisation, in November 2021, GAC Bunker Fuels signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with biofuel producer Neutral Fuels to market its marine gas oil (MGO) diesel blend specifically developed for shipping clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and India.