C-Innovation takes light construction vessels to Gulf of Mexico

October 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

C-Innovation (C-I) has signed a multi-year contract with a “major operator” in the Gulf of Mexico for the New Well Delivery Program and inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services.

Two light construction vessels will be deployed, with C-Constructor supporting the New Well Delivery Program and Holiday supporting IRM and emergent scopes for the operator.

The C-I New Well Delivery Program is said to manage all aspects of well delivery operations post drill rig completion through well startup.

According to C-Innovation, the program reduces costs for operators by combining tree and well tie-in scopes, which were historically separated with tree installations being performed from the rig, which is more costly than performing the work from a vessel.

“This program stemmed from our client’s need for results without additional costs, and we were able to deliver the speed, flexibility, knowledge and experience to satisfy their goals,” said Leigh Anderton, New Well Delivery team lead at C-I.

Both C-Constructor and Holiday are equipped with 150 MT subsea cranes and two Schilling UHD work-class ROVs.

“The multi-year commitment of two dedicated IMR construction vessels for our client in the Gulf of Mexico is another major milestone in the longstanding relationship between both parties that exhibits C-I’s industry-leading capability to provide tailored offshore service packages to meet our client’s needs,” said Ryan Combs, program manager at C-I.

“Fundamental elements of this success are the dedicated, talented team members from C-I and our close working relationship with our client. We look forward to what the future holds as we continue to build on our successes with this client for years to come.”