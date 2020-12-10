C-Kore completes subsea work in North Sea
UK-based subsea assets monitoring specialist C-Kore Systems has completed a subsea testing campaign with a major oil operator in the North Sea.
The C-Kore tools located the source of low IR on the field and allowed the operator to confirm the health of the rest of the system, the company said.
C-Kore’s subsea testing tools are used by operators and installation contractors around the world on both fault-finding operations and new installation campaigns.
The Cable Monitor unit confirms the insulation resistance and continuity of the electrical lines, while the Subsea TDR unit localizes anomalies within 20 centimeteres.
Greg Smith, General Manager of C-Kore, said: “It was great to have such a successful campaign, being able to perform all the testing so quickly. Our tools are living up to their reputation – easy to use while giving fast accurate results”.
