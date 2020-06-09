C-Kore finalizes offshore Nigeria campaign
- Operations & Maintenance
C-Kore has completed a campaign offshore Nigeria with VAYCO Oil tools and local Nigerian partner Cranium Engineering.
The operation for an oil operator in over 1,000 meters water depth allowed rapid testing of umbilicals and electrical flying leads (EFLs) for regulatory compliance and immediate rectification of subsea faults.
C-Kore’s subsea testing units are used on both asset integrity and installation operations to verify the health of subsea electrical systems.
Sola Adekunle, CEO of Cranium Engineering said, “Our customer was pleased with how the C-Kore units operated, and the excellent service provided. We were able to get data that would have been impossible using traditional methods, improving asset integrity whilst saving the customer money on both man hours and on vessel time. The additional safety and operational benefits of having a simple, automated system where no extra offshore personnel is required was valuable in sustaining operations during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
Greg Smith, general manager of C-Kore Systems added, “We are very happy to work again with VAYCO and Cranium Engineering. Our technology has proven to save time and money for our customers and our “Keep-it-Simple” design philosophy allows easy and reliable testing without the need for specialist offshore personnel.”
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month agoPremium
- long read
The success of the offshore wind sector will depend on storage systems
There are various reasons why the focus on storage of electrical power is so intense today. Two aims...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
C-Kore marks 300th subsea testing unit deployment
UK-based subsea assets monitoring specialist C-Kore Systems has marked the deployment of its 300th s...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
C-Kore Gets Queen’s Award for Enterprise
C-Kore has been honored with The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, in the Innovation category. Th...Posted: 7 months ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
Homeland’s two new offshore patrol vessels arrive in Nigeria
Two fast crew supplier vessels configured as patrol boats for West African offshore services supplie...Posted: 7 months ago