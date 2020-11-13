Capital Gas takes delivery of LNG newbuild

November 13, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Greek shipping company Capital Gas, a unit of Capital Maritime Group took delivery of its newbuild LNG carrier Aristos I.

Courtesy of Capital Gas

The vessel, capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel, was built by the South Korean yard Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The vessel features X-DF engines and is equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (more than 99 per cent).

It is the first of seven sister ships to be delivered between 2020-2023, Capital Gas said.

The vessel has been chartered to BP Shipping for a period up to 12 years.