CAPITAL takes delivery of final LNG fuel-ready eco-friendly tanker
Greece’s Capital Ship Management (CAPITAL) has welcomed the last of six LNG fuel-ready tankers with eco-friendly design – the newbuild 50,000 dwt chemical/product medium range tanker M/T Akrisios.
The company announced the delivery of the vessel, which was built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard Co. Ltd., on 7 July.
Like its sister vessels, the M/T Akrisios is assigned with Wind-Assisted Ready and HVSC-Ready notations by classification society ABS.
The HVSC-Ready notation is for vessels equipped with High Voltage Shore Connection systems to be installed in the future, and the Wind-Assist Ready notation refers to vessels equipped with wind-assist equipment to be installed on board.
The newbuild vessel has a future-proof design compliant with EEDI Phase 3 and is annotated with ABS SUSTAIN-1 (2020) that demonstrates adherence to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
