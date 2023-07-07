CAPITAL takes delivery of final LNG fuel-ready eco-friendly tanker

July 7, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Greece’s Capital Ship Management (CAPITAL) has welcomed the last of six LNG fuel-ready tankers with eco-friendly design – the newbuild 50,000 dwt chemical/product medium range tanker M/T Akrisios.

Courtesy of Capital Ship Management

The company announced the delivery of the vessel, which was built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard Co. Ltd., on 7 July.

Like its sister vessels, the M/T Akrisios is assigned with Wind-Assisted Ready and HVSC-Ready notations by classification society ABS.

The HVSC-Ready notation is for vessels equipped with High Voltage Shore Connection systems to be installed in the future, and the Wind-Assist Ready notation refers to vessels equipped with wind-assist equipment to be installed on board.

The newbuild vessel has a future-proof design compliant with EEDI Phase 3 and is annotated with ABS SUSTAIN-1 (2020) that demonstrates adherence to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

