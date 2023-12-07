CCS awards flurry of AIPs at Marintec for homegrown ammonia/methanol engines, and ship designs

December 7, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

China Classification Society (CCS) has awarded dozens of Approvals in Principle (AIP) at this year’s China International Maritime Exhibition (Marintec China).

Image credit CCS

The exhibition is one of the most authoritative B2B platforms for the international maritime industry and it has seen numerous business deals, shipbuilding orders, and new ship designs revealed and approved so far.

CCS has awarded AIPs primarily to domestic companies for their achievements in the application of green, intelligent, and digital technologies in the field of shipping, as well as accomplishments in ship safety and industry data interconnectivity. The classification society has also awarded international companies approval certificates, including to Finnish technology group Wärtsilä.

Here are some of the vessel designs, propulsion and decarbonization solutions approved by CCS:

1. AIP Certificate Ceremony for 12,000 Cubic Meter Liquid Carbon Dioxide Transport Ship:

CCS Dalian Branch Vice General Manager Yue Mengqiang presented the first domestic AIP certificate for a 12,000 CBM liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2) transport ship to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Image credit CCS

2. China Shipbuilding Group’s Liquefied Natural Gas Core Equipment Launch:

The classification society awarded the first domestic approval for a set of natural gas LD screw compressors, LNG deep-cold re-liquefaction device, and the principle approval for CS21DF-M methanol dual-fuel medium-speed engine (high-pressure direct injection dual-fuel version).

3. AIP Certificate for CCS for CHG234V8MMPI Marine Methanol Engine:

Wuhan Branch General Manager Xu Li presented the performance assessment and type approval certificate for CHG234V8MMPI marine methanol engine to CSSC Shanghai Marine Diesel Research Institute. CCS said that this was the first marine pure methanol engine built in China.

Image credit CCS

5. Signing Ceremony for “Unmanned” Commercial Ship Joint Development Agreement by Jiangnan Shipbuilding Group and CCS Based on MASS Rules:

Jiangnan Shipbuilding Group and CCS jointly signed an agreement to develop a 4,000-ton fully autonomous “unmanned” commercial ocean-going ship. The successful development of this vessel is expected to lead to technological breakthroughs and advancements in intelligent technology for both parties.

Image credit CCS

CCS Signs Cooperation Agreement with China Ship Power Group:

At the exhibition, CCS signed a cooperation agreement with China Ship Power Group and presented the principle approval certificate for the 6M320DM-PFI methanol dual-fuel engine

CCS Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Finland’s Wärtsilä:

CCS signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Wärtsilä, focusing on ammonia and methanol engine approval and retrofitting technologies, as well as collaborative efforts in standard formulation and research.

AIP Certificate Ceremony for 115,000 DWT Ammonia-Powered Tanker:

CSS awarded AIP for the 115,000 DWT ammonia-powered tanker designed by CIMC ORIC. The design features the latest research in bow design, ensuring excellent carbon emission levels throughout the vessel’s operational lifecycle, achieving “zero-carbon” operations.

Image credit CCS

AIP Certificate Ceremony for 114,200 DWT Methanol Dual-Fuel Powered Oil Tanker:

China COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co., China COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., and China Shipbuilding Group’s 708th Research Institute jointly developed the 114,200 DWT methanol dual-fuel-powered oil tanker. This vessel, designed for green methanol dual-fuel power, achieves over 90% carbon emission reduction and demonstrates outstanding performance metrics, fuel economy, optimized structural weight, and high levels of intelligence.

Image credit CCS

AIP Certificate Ceremony for 16,000 TEU Container Ship Equipped with OCCS:

CCS awarded the AIP certificate to China Merchants Ship Design and Research Institute for the 16,000 TEU container ship equipped with the Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS). This innovative design significantly reduces EEDI and CII levels, contributing to the achievement of IMO carbon reduction goals, CCS said.

Image credit CCS

AIP Certificate Ceremony for Wind-Assist Propeller:

CCS awarded an AIP certificate to CMES-TEch, a subsidiary of China Ship Scientific Rsesearch Center, for their Wind-Assist Propeller. The Wnd Assistant Propulsor is an energy-saving device using the Magnus effect to assist in ship propulsion. Ships equipped with this device can generate thrust in the forward direction by adjusting the rotation direction of the rotor, providing an effective means of propulsion in crosswinds or oblique winds.

Image credit CCS

AIP Certificate Ceremony for Ammonia-Diesel Dual-Fuel Engine:

CRRC Corporation Limited won approval for their development of the ammonia-diesel dual-fuel engine. The 12V240H-DFA model was based on the ammonia-powered tugboat project of China COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Group. After two years of research and development, simulation analysis, prototype testing, and successful ignition operation, CCS awarded the first-ever four-stroke ammonia engine principle approval certificate.

Image credit CCS

CCS Awards AIP Certificates for 49,500 DWT Ammonia-Powered Tanker and 88,000 Cubic Meter VLGC Transport Ship:

The 49,500 DWT green fuel tanker and the 88,000 cubic meter VLGC transport ship, designed by MARIC for China COSCO Shipping Dalian Investment Co., Ltd., represent a new generation of environmentally friendly vessels.

CCS Type Approval Certificate Ceremony for China Ship Maritime Navigation and Automation System: