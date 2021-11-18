CCS joins new initiative to digitise green supply chains

November 18, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

China Classification Society (CCS) has signed a new initiative to drive greater data-driven green global logistics supply chains.

CCS made its pledge during one of China’s prime shipping conferences the North Bund Forum in Shanghai where the classification society hosted a “Digitalisation and Intelligence” seminar. The event was attended by representatives from domestic and foreign government agencies and members of the global shipping industry.

Nearly 150 experts and stakeholders came together to exchange opinions, discuss and share ideas and “build consensus” around the opportunities, challenges and countermeasures created by new digital intelligent technologies.

CCS revealed that it is “committed to action” which includes building data service sharing platforms and improving the industry’s digital collaboration capabilities.

The seminar was led by Mo Jianhui, President of CCS, who pointed out that “trust and sharing” were crucial when it came to harnessing the benefits of digitalisation.

“Only when data is applied can it generate value. The whole industry must build a culture of data sharing, based on the principle of avoiding damaging one’s own interests,” Jianhui noted.

The classification society made its pledge after releasing its 2021 ‘Low-carbon Development Outlook for Shipping’ report, during the forum. CCS also underlined its commitment to working closely with the industry on the development of green, low-carbon shipping.

The in-depth report analysed the evolution of greenhouse gas emission reduction mechanisms in international shipping and the effects of policies and measures implemented internationally and regionally.

Specifically, the report explored the existing energy-saving and energy-efficiency technologies and the development of low-carbon and zero-carbon fuel technologies in the marine sector.

Furthermore, it examined the challenges of low-carbon shipping and the technical development routes needed to see the industry complete its journey to zero carbon.

The 2021 Shanghai Initiative

During the North Bund Forum in Shanghai held in early November, 15 organizations including COSCO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the World Shipping Council signed the 2021 Shanghai Initiative.

The initiative’s aim is the restoration of global logistics supply chains hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and greater co-operation in the use of new-generation information technologies including big data, the internet of things, blockchains and artificial intelligence (AI).

The signatories committed to working jointly to drive forward the innovation and application of green, low-carbon technologies and to implement practical measures to cut global greenhouse gas emissions. What is more, they called for more co-operation in the building of safe, smooth and green global logistics supply chains.

In line with the new decarbonization initiative, the ICS has also submitted plans to the industry’s UN regulator, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), detailing urgent measures which governments must take to help the industry achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

The North Bund Forum was hosted by Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and Ministry of Transport. The event examined the challenges facing the global shipping sector and themes included “Openness and Inclusiveness, Innovation and Reform, and Win-Win Cooperation: Embracing Future Development and Restructuring of the International Shipping ”.