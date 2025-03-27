Back to overview
Home Green Marine New digital collaboration eyes end-to-end green supply chains

New digital collaboration eyes end-to-end green supply chains

Collaboration
March 27, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

With a focus on fostering greener supply chains, port operator and supply chain company PSA International, classification society DNV Singapore and shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on carbon emission measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) and jointly develop sustainable solutions to advance decarbonization in the maritime and logistics sectors.

Credit: Pacific International Lines (PIL)

As part of the MoU, PSA will, reportedly, leverage its global network of ports, logistics nodes and intermodal solutions and partner with PIL, a carrier with networks in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Oceania, to create end-to-end green supply chains. It is understood that both companies will also capitalize on DNV’s suite of digital solutions to help the maritime industry create a “robust” data ecosystem, enabling digital assurance.

As stated, all the partners will cooperate to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon solutions to facilitate more efficient and sustainable global trade flows.

Eddy Ng, PSA Group’s Head of Operations and Sustainability, commented: “PSA is well positioned to catalyse sustainable transformation in the ports and supply chain ecosystem by leveraging our global network of strategic nodes and energy hubs, in line with our Node to Network strategy. This partnership with DNV and PIL reflects our belief that the path to a greener maritime industry is paved through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Antony M DSouza, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Southeast Asia, Pacific and India, DNV Maritime, said: “The maritime industry is at a crucial juncture where collaboration and digital innovation must go hand in hand to drive meaningful sustainability. To achieve real progress, we must not only leverage emerging digital technologies but also build trust through robust measurement and verification. Through this partnership with PSA and PIL, we are committed to developing strong MRV capabilities that enhance transparency, enable data-driven decisions, and accelerate the transition to greener supply chains.”

Lionel Patrice Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, PIL, stressed: “Through this MOU, we will collaborate to develop a viable model for tracking and verifying supply chain GHG emissions reductions, leading to the development of Green Service Offerings (GSOs) that can help our customers better understand and lower their emissions footprint. Together, we aim to further digitalise processes, enhance data transparency and drive the sustainable decarbonisation of our industry.”

In other news, PIL signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with two companies to further its journey towards sustainable maritime operations and supply chain decarbonization.

Firstly, the company signed an MoU with vessel builder Pinnacle Marine (Singapore) to collaborate on a long-term sea trial of a B100 biofuel-powered harbor craft. Next, PIL signed an MoU with a provider of software and consulting services Asuene to drive sustainable procurement and decarbonization across the supply chain.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles