Celsius charters LNG tanker trio to Cheniere
Celsius Tankers, a unit of the Copenhagen-based Celsius Shipping, has found work for its newbuild trio of ultra-eco LNG carriers.
The company said it has agreed to deploy the three LNG tankers under a charter deal with Cheniere Marketing International. Each vessel will be deployed for a period of up to 13.5 years. The trio fits in line with Cheniere’s efforts to reduce emissions.
The deployment will start with the delivery of the vessels from the yard in 2021.
The three LNG tankers are a part of Celsius‘ four-vessel order at the Samsung Heavy Industry yard in South Korea in 2018.
The vessels will be capable of transporting up to 180,000 cubic meters of LNG. Each will feature X-DF engines, air lubrication, re-liquefaction and additional advancements to increase efficiency and reduce emissions.
With the Cheniere charter, Celsius has completed the employment for its current orderbook.
