Cemre Shipyard starts construction of Molslinjen’s electric ferry

Turkish shipbuilder Cemre Shipyard has held a steel-cutting ceremony for the new electric ferry being built for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen.

As informed, the steel for the vessel Samsølinjen was cut on 4 April. The 116,8 meter long double-ended ferry is designed by OSK-ShipTech A/S, Danish design services company.

To remind, in October last year, Molslinjen signed a contract with the shipbuilding company for two zero-emission ferries that will be entirely powered by batteries.

The vessels are designed to comply with autonomous functionality ferry according to fulfill BV notations. i.e. auto-crossing and auto-docking operations, allowing for optimized operation while increasing the energy efficiency of the ferry.

Swedish energy systems provider Echandia has been contracted to supply energy storage solutions for two new fully electrified vessels.

The new ferries will have a capacity of 600 passengers, and 188 cars. They prepared for autonomous sailing between ports, with automatic docking and charging at the quay. The delivery date is set for 2024.

The ferries will sail on Bøjden-Fynshav and Ballen-Kalundborg routes.