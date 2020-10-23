CGG commits to green energy in UK

October 23, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Geoscience company CGG has recently renewed and expanded its contract to power all its operating sites in the UK with renewable energy.

CGG is also one of the early adopters of renewable energy sources for its UK operations, making a switch eight years ago.

The company has evaluated the green credentials of its suppliers and recommitted to a REGO (Renewable Energy Guarantees Origin) backed contract to ensure that all electricity used comes from renewable wind sources.

CGG’s clean energy contract now includes all of its geoscience sites in the UK, including Redhill, Crawley, Llandudno, Conwy and Edenbridge.

The company also uses this sustainable energy supply to power the CGG Cloud which provides compute resources for its geoscience activity throughout the wider EAME region, as well as its dedicated computing resources for a number of its European clients.

Peter Whiting, SVP, EAME Geoscience, CGG, said:

“Embracing sustainable energy is part of CGG’s ongoing commitment to improving our power usage efficiency and increasing the low-carbon content of our energy supply.

“Our Environmental and Climate Policy is a cornerstone of our corporate commitment to act responsibly and minimize the impact of our activities on the environment, in every sector of our business. It is also part of our commitment to our clients to provide solutions that can best help them achieve their energy transition goals.”