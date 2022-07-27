CGG to back BP’s digital strategy under new multi-year deal

July 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

CGG has signed a major multi-year global data transformation and curation agreement with BP, expected to play a key role in supporting the oil and gas giant’s subsurface digital strategy.

According to BP, the agreement will provide a true win-win opportunity to leverage the capability of both companies in bringing the hidden value of unstructured data directly to subsurface practitioners.

“This major contract recognizes the lead our Data Hub group have taken to leverage CGG’s highly differentiating subsurface and data science expertise and technology to support our clients in their digital transformation journeys,” said Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of CGG.

“By unlocking the true value of huge volumes of disparate unstructured data, asset teams can focus on generating new insights to better understand uncertainty and risk, improve decision-making, and deliver business value.”

The two companies have previously worked together many times. Most recently, BP and its joint venture partner Pharaonic Petroleum hired CGG for the 3D seismic imaging of the first-ever OBN survey conducted in the Nile delta covering the Atoll and Atoll North fields.

CGG will apply its high-end OBS & FWI imaging technologies and specialized HPC from its UK and Cairo imaging centers to deliver the 3D seismic images of pre-Messinian targets.

