Baker Hughes’ equipment helping write US Gulf Coast LNG project’s next chapter

October 1, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Baker Hughes, a U.S.-headquartered energy technology player, has sealed a deal to provide liquefaction equipment for the second phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal under development in Texas, United States.

Port Arthur LNG; Source: Sempra

Bechtel Energy, which was selected to deliver the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) scope of work, has picked Baker Hughes’s liquefaction equipment for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project days after Sempra decided to move forward with the development, construction, and operation of the $14 billion expansion, envisioned to double Port Arthur LNG Phase 1’s capacity.

Bhupesh Thakkar, General Manager for Bechtel’s LNG business, commented: “Building on our successful collaboration with Baker Hughes on Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG project, we look forward to achieving more LNG project milestones together. Baker Hughes’ technology solutions play a key role in our ability to enable the expansion of LNG capacity at Port Arthur LNG.”

Baker Hughes’ scope for Phase 2 includes four Frame 7 turbines paired with eight centrifugal compressors across two LNG trains, supporting a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), which builds upon the equipment provided for Phase 1 under construction in Jefferson County, Texas.

In addition, the company will provide two electric motor-driven compressors for the plant’s booster services. The next chapter of the LNG project enables Sempra Infrastructure to expand critical new U.S. export infrastructure to address ongoing global demand growth for LNG.

Ganesh Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, highlighted: “We are delighted to continue as a key technology provider to Bechtel and Sempra Infrastructure in the ongoing expansion of the U.S. Gulf Coast LNG complex.

“This award builds on our track record of providing efficient, reliable LNG technology solutions that strengthen the global gas value chain and support a consistent supply of energy worldwide.”

The U.S. player’s gas technology solutions in Port Arthur LNG phases 1 and 2 are expected to provide Sempra with optimum production levels consistent with each plant’s design, as well as operational flexibility, high availability, and a lower emission footprint.

The deal for the enlargement of the American LNG project follows Baker Hughes’ assignment with Petrobras for subsea trees and associated equipment destined for deployment at multiple oil and gas assets offshore Brazil.

