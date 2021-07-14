China’s 1st sea-rail automated terminal to apply “smart port” systems

July 14, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

China’s Beibu Gulf Port Group (BGPG) has selected a terminal operating system (TOS) from South Korean company CyberLogitec to install at its new Qinzhou greenfield terminal.

As informed, a new type of intelligent terminal operating system (TOS) and equipment control system (ECS) will be developed.

Moreover, the project will support intelligent slider optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent security systems, applying “the latest generation of positioning navigation and neural network technology for guided vehicles.”

CyberLogitec will also work in cooperation with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), to apply IT technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and big data.

“The agreement with BGPG is another important step in our growth within China,” said Young Kyu Song, CyberLogitec’s CEO.

“It is of great significance for CyberLogitec to have the first reference site of a fully automated container terminal in China. Based on the latest technology, CyberLogitec plans to implement successful terminal operating system for BGPG automated Qinzhou terminal.”

The terminal, with an annual design capacity of 5 million TEU, is expected to be operational by mid-2022.

Upon completion, it will be “the first sea-rail terminal in the country and the fifth fully automated container terminal in Mainland China.”