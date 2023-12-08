China’s first methanol-fueled Ultramax bulk carrier wins ABS’ nod

December 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS has issued approval in principle (AiP) to Lemissoler Navigation for its design of a methanol-fueled Ultramax bulk carrier, the first such methanol vessel for China’s shipbuilding industry.

Lemissoler Navigation

The Lem65ePlus-SDARI Methanol design, a joint development of Lemissoler and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI), explores the feasibility of using methanol as fuel to reduce carbon emissions.

With the implementation of EU ETS and FuelEU regulations, the vessel, when burning green methanol will have a high potential to reduce carbon emissions-related costs, according to the Lemissoler.

Lemissoler Navigation

Furthermore, the ship has been thoroughly optimized and its preliminary Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) was reviewed and indicated that it exceeds well EEDI Phase 3 standards.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“Methanol is a promising fuel source to reduce shipping emissions, and this new design from Lemissoler is an exciting opportunity for China shipbuilding to show leadership once again in the decarbonization of our industry. ABS is proud to support these innovative projects, sharing our industry-leading guidance to assist owners and shipyards with services and solutions regarding alternative fuels,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

”We at Lemissoler are once again pioneering new technological and innovative designs for our Dry Bulk fleet. The collaboration with SDARI and ABS is proof of how much can be achieved collectively. This new evolution design is another step toward Lemissoler’s target to become net zero by 2045,” said Philippos Philis, Chairman and CEO of Lemissoler Navigation.

“As the designer of this innovative methanol-fueled vessel, SDARI is always committed to tailormade and deliver practical solutions to customers’ demands, offering an optimized design to satisfy future maritime rules and regulations,” said Zhou Zhi-yong, Vice President of SDARI.

SDARI has recently received Approvals in Principle (AiPs) for three vehicle carrier designs, which will be powered by green fuels. The approvals were awarded by China Classification Society (CCS).