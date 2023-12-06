ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s vehicle carriers powered by green fuels

December 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ClassNK has issued Approvals in Principle (AiPs) for three vehicle carrier designs developed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI), which will be powered by green fuels.

ClassNK

SDARI has created three models of these vessels to exemplify the new generation of green vehicle carriers, adaptable to various alternative fuel options and catering to future market demands.

The first AiP acknowledges an ammonia-ready LNG dual fuel vehicle carrier with a capacity of 7,000 CEU, a significant first in China’s independently developed design. The ship will have an overall lenght of 200 meters, a beam of 38 meters and a draft of 8.6 meters. SDARI plans to integrate the GTT MARK III Flex containment system for LNG and ammonia fuel storage to maximize the cargo capacity efficiently.



Furthermore, ClassNK has granted AiPs for both methanol dual fuel and ammonia dual fuel vehicle carriers, each with a capacity of 10,000 CEU, which is envisioned to lead the development of ultra-large vehicle carriers.

ClassNK has engaged in SDARI’s development projects and carried out its review in accordance with the relevant standards, including its latest structural rules Part C and Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels.

In November this year, SDARI joined forces with classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) and maritime software provider NAPA to work on 3D model-based approvals for the classification of ships.

The project validated the feasibility of 3D model-based approvals (3D MBA) where classification reviews are directly based on the 3D model provided by the designer rather than requiring multiple conversions to 2D drawings, which is the traditional process.