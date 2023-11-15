China’s largest submarine cable construction ship launches

November 15, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

State Grid Corporation of China has launched what – with a cable-carrying capacity of 10,000 tons and a displacement of 24,000 tons – is said to be China’s largest submarine cable construction ship.

Source: State Grid Corporation of China

Qifan-19, developed independently by State Grid Corporation of China for Guojiao No.1 Brand, was launched on November 9.

The vessel can be loaded with a 75-kilometer three-core AC 220kV submarine cable, 130-kilometer single-core DC 300kV submarine cable, or a 2,000-kilometer communication optical cable and can lay and overhaul submarine cables in deep and open seas.

According to State Grid Corporation of China, it is equipped with the most advanced domestic towed water-spray cable burying machine, the maximum buried depth is 4.5 meters, which can better protect submarine cables from anchorage loss.

“The first catenary cable laying system in China independently developed by State Grid Corporation of China employs the world’s most advanced dynamic positioning technology, which can resist the attack of Class-9 wind and the impact of 4-throttle sea water, ensuring the laying of cables with constant tension and speed. The laying accuracy can be up to 0.5m,” the company said.

Source: State Grid Corporation of China

The vessel employs electric propulsion technology. It is equipped with a special power distribution station used to transform the electric energy generated by the diesel generator into DC electric energy and optimize the deployment and allocation of electric power resources. As a result, the fuel efficiency of diesel generator is improved by 25% and the carbon emission is reduced by 20%, the company said.

Furthermore, the longitudinal laying method is used in China for the first time, expanding the operating range by 40%, and the vessel features a landing platform for helicopters.