Chinese cable supplier hired for major ADNOC oil and gas projects

April 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

ZTT Submarine Cable & System has secured three oil and gas subsea cable supply projects with UAE’s National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), set to be delivered to the end-user Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The scope of work includes the bespoke design, manufacture, testing, and delivery of 54.2 kilometers of 6.6 kV and 11k V submarine composite cable for the Umm Shaif Long Term Development Phase 1 (US LTDP-1) project.

ZTT will also supply 34 kilometers of 6.6 kV bundled submarine power cable and 105.67 kilometers of double armorer SOFC cables for the Dalma gas development project.

“Since 2010, ZTT has been a preferred vendor supplying over 700 km of submarine power cables with various voltages, cable designs, and lengths to the oil & gas developers in the Middle East market. Therefore, the award of three projects in One negotiation round by the NPCC is a valuable testimony of trust and a milestone extension of ZTT’s successful track record in the region,” the Chinese company stated.

The UAE state-owned energy giant ADNOC awarded NPCC with an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Dalma gas development project in November 2021.

The deal valued at $514 million covers four offshore wellhead towers, pipelines, and umbilicals in Hair Dalma, Satah, and Bu Haseer fields.

The contract is expected to be completed in 2025 and will enable the Dalma field to produce around 340 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas.

At the beginning of this year, ADNOC revealed it is investing nearly $1 billion in the long-term development of the Umm Shaif offshore field, which has been producing for 60 years.

NPCC is in charge of delivering engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning activities required to maintain the field’s 275,000 barrels per day (mbd) crude oil production capacity, increase efficiencies, and enhance its long-term potential.