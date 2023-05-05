Christiania Shipping orders chemical tankers pair from Murakami Hide

May 5, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Christiania Shipping A/S, a specialized chemical ship owning and chartering company, has reached an agreement with the Japanese shipyard Murakami Hide for the construction of two 13,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers.

Image credit: Christiania Shipping

The Copenhagen-based company said the duo is slated for delivery in the second half of 2025.

“This is in line with our strategy – both in terms of adding more vessels in this size to our fleet, as well as expanding further on our relations in Japan,” Fridtjof Eitzen, CEO, said.

Christiania Shipping, formerly known as Herning Shipping, operates 18 vessels, of which 9 are owned, 5 vessels on long-term bareboat contracts, and 4 vessels on time charter contracts, data from the company’s website shows. The vessel range 3,500 dwt to 12,600 dwt in capacity and are involved in niche trades in the Atlantic Ocean, Europe, West Africa, and the Mediterranean.

The company has been in fleet renewal mode over the past three years. In 2022, Christiania Shipping bought three second-hand tankers and offloaded one older vessel.

These include a 12,900 dwt stainless steel tanker MT Sun Diana, renamed MT Diana Theresa, which was bought in July. The vessel has 16 tanks and it was built at Usuki Shipyard/Japan in 2009. The tanker has been dedicated to the company’s West Africa trade.

In August, Christiania purchased 5,500 dwt MT Likya C – renamed MT Likya Theresa, built at Engin Dortler Shipyard/Turkey in 2009. The vessel has been on a time-charter with the company since 2012. Finally, the shipowner purchased MT Cavane – renamed MT Sigrid Theresa. The vessel is 8,100 dwt stainless steel tanker with 12 tanks and built at Sekwang Heavy Industries, South Korea in 2008.

Christiania has also taken a majority share of RFTankers A/S, the owner of vessels MT Ozden and MT Azra.