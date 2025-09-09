Floating solar, source: Ciel & Terre
Home Marine Energy France adds 20 MWp floating solar at former gravel pit site (Video)

France adds 20 MWp floating solar at former gravel pit site (Video)

Business Developments & Projects
September 9, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Solar power producer Generale du Solaire and French floating solar company Ciel & Terre EMEA have commissioned a 20 MWp floating solar plant in Leutenheim, France, which the company described as the first of this scale in the region.

Source: Ciel & Terre

Built on a former gravel pit, the installation was completed in four months. 

According to Ciel & Terre, the layout and anchoring were optimized to fit the site’s constraints, with intersecting mooring lines among other features. Generale du Solaire will continue environmental monitoring to ensure sustainable operation.

“With Generale du Solaire’s development expertise, the commitment of territories, and Ciel & Terre’s 14 years of floating PV know-how, Leutenheim shows that floating solar is ready to scale up, sustainably, efficiently, and safely,” the company said.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

In June 2024, Ciel & Terre finished the construction of the Saint Savin floating solar project in Isère, France. Saint Savin is an 11 MWp floating solar project developed on a quarry lake by Énerg’isère and built by EGREGA and Ciel & Terre.

