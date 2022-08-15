Clarksons: Singfar International orders 5 dual-fuel bunkering vessels

August 15, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Chinese shipbuilder Lianyungang Shenghua, a subsidiary of COSCO Shipyards Group, has won orders for five 7,380 DWT bunkering vessels from Singapore-based Singfar International.

According to Clarksons Research, the order includes five optional vessels bringing a total of up to ten ships. The vessels will be fitted with LNG dual-fuel propulsion with the firm vessels expected to deliver in 2023.

Last week, CSSC Qingdao Sunrui revealed that it had secured a contract to provide fuel gas supply systems (FGSS) for all ten ships. The FGSS has been independently developed by Sunrui and has received several approvals from top classification societies such as LR, DNV and NK.

The ships are intended for operation in Singaporean waters.

Separately, Clarksons said that in the ferry market, Turkish Sefine Shipyard secured a contract for an LNG ready, 1,500 passenger, 290 car ferry for Caronte & Tourist. The vessel is set to deliver in 1H 2024.