ClassNK approves GTT’s tank design for LNG-fueled PCTCs and cruise ships

April 1, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese classification society ClassNK has granted approval in principle (AiP) to France’s GTT for its innovation applicable to LNG-fueled PCTCs and cruise ships.

Courtesy of GTT

The innovation is applicable to LNG-fueled pure car and truck carriers as well as cruise ships with Mark III membrane tank.

This is an upgrade of the Mark III system with design pressure up to two bar gauge for LNG fuel applications. The upgrade is specifically useful for PCTCs and cruise ships offering improved pressure holding capabilities and increased operational flexibility, especially during bunkering operations.

The AiP from ClassNK, therefore, confirms that this new tank solution complies with the applicable safety regulations.

GTT and ClassNK have studied, in particular, maximum tank dimensions, tank structural reinforcements, tank operating pressure during in-service operations as well as aspects related to potential emergency situations.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said: “Thanks to our innovation efforts, GTT membrane solutions are now applicable to a wider spectrum of LNG-fueled vessels, thus contributing increasingly to make the shipping industry greener.”

Hayato Suga, executive VP of ClassNK, said: “In view of the increasing role of LNG as fuel to shipping decarbonization, the industry expects more options to implement the technology onboard. ClassNK is glad to have completed the safety evaluation on GTT’s new design, which has been developed responding to the industry needs. I hope that the AiP will encourage the uptake of evolving technology.”

Related Article Posted: 2 days ago EPS and HSHI pick GTT tank design for 3 new LNG-fueled containerships Posted: 2 days ago

LNG propulsion offers ship-owners a solution to comply with the IMO’s GHG regulations. In comparison with a conventional vessel, an LNG-fueled vessel reduces CO2 emissions by around 23 per cent.