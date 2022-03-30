EPS and HSHI pick GTT tank design for 3 new LNG-fueled containerships

March 30, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the fuel tank design of three LNG-fueled container vessels for the Singapore-based shipping company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

Illustration; Courtesy of Eastern Pacific Shipping

These three new vessels will each have a capacity of 7,700 containers.

They will feature LNG tanks, each holding up to 6,000 cubic metres of LNG as fuel. The tanks will have the GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment technology.

Hyundai Sahmo will deliver the three containerships during the second half of 2024.

Related Article Posted: 7 days ago Samsung Heavy constructing 4 new LNGCs with GTT tank design Posted: 7 days ago

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said that the parties are again choosing GTT technology, following an initial order for three vessels from earlier this year.

Thomas Preben Hansen, commercial Director of EPS, added: “LNG plays a key role in EPS’ alternative marine fuel program and will be an essential commodity as the world and industry, transition to cleaner energy solutions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with GTT as we expand our decarbonisation and environmental preservation efforts.”