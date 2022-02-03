CLdN orders hybrid RoRo pair in South Korea

February 3, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Luxembourg-based shipping company CLdN ro-ro has ordered two hybrid 8,000 lane meter roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD).

The duo signed a shipbuilding contract on 1 February 2022.

Both vessels will be delivered in the first half of 2025, CLdN ro-ro said.

As explained, the order forms part of CLdN’s long-term growth plans and contributes to the company’s vision to become the greenest RoRo operator in North-Western Europe.

Following the delivery of the new 5,000 lane meter LNG vessel Faustine at the end of last year and the expected delivery of its sister Seraphine later this month, CLdN has now placed an order for two new super-efficient 8,000 lane meter vessels with a technologically advanced propulsion train.

The order is said to represent the largest investment in CLdN’s history and is a result of two years of intense engineering and development together with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The new vessels, cargo wise, are modeled on the two 8,000 lane meter ships M/V Celine and M/V Delphine which CLdN operates since 2017. These two ships still hold the title as the largest short sea RoRo vessels operating in the world today.

Hybrid design

The new ships, built in South Korea, will be equipped with two LNG dual-fuel main engines (ME-GI type) of 11MW each as well as two electric propulsion motors of 6MW each.

In full-electric mode, the ship can achieve a cruising speed of 16 – 17kn. Both vessels will also be future-proofed to allow expansion or integration of technological advancements as time moves on.

Compared with CLdN’s largest vessels currently in operation, the new ships will further reduce GHG emissions by 40% and will be NOx TIER III compliant.

Reducing carbon footprint in 2021, CLdN claimed it is the top performer amongst its RoRo shipping peers in Northwest Europe for CO2 emissions per tonne of freight carried.

These new vessels will push the company’s ambition to further reduce its carbon footprint.