LNG-fueled CLdN Faustine to serve Gothenburg-Zeebrugge route

December 21, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Luxembourg-based shipping group CLdN’s LNG-fueled newbuild CLdN Faustine will serve the route between the Port of Gothenburg and Zeebrugge, bringing environmental benefits.

Courtesy of Gothenburg Port Authority

On 20 December, CLdN’s newbuild vessel made its first call at the Port of Gothenburg. CLdN Faustine runs on liquefied natural gas or biogas. Today, the ship will reach Zeebrugge loaded with Swedish export goods for the first time.

This is the first of CLdN two ships with a high-pressure, two-stroke, dual-fuel propulsion system that can use LNG/LBG or diesel.

”We are investing in technologically advanced vessels to reduce climate impact, and Faustine is another step forward on our journey. She has the same capacity as her H5 sister vessels, but due to technical improvements we can optimize the cargo mix more efficiently,” said Emil Holmgren, manager at CLdN.

CLdN Faustine calls at Gothenburg Roro Terminal in the Port of Gothenburg. It will serve CLdN’s existing traffic between Gothenburg and Zeebrugge. This is an important destination for Swedish trade with Central Europe.

”The importance of Belgian traffic for Swedish foreign trade can not be underestimated and it is very positive that CLdN continues to invest in a new, modern, efficient vessel with good environmental performance,” said Jacob Minnhagen from the Gothenburg Port Authority.

The port has a long-term strategy to make alternative fuels more available to ships calling at the port. LNG and LBG are some examples, while methanol is another.

The port has also started a feasibility study together with the Norwegian energy company Statkraft. The goal is to start in-port production of hydrogen. In the long term, there will be electric vessels as well. Stena Line is the closest with its Elektra vessels, which will start calling at the Port of Gothenburg before 2030.