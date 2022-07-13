Cleantech startup developing solution to capture maritime, industrial emissions

July 13, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Greener Process Systems, a South Florida-based eco-engineering, cleantech company, filed a series of patents on 12 July that demonstrate its focus will expand to general industrial applications as well as further developments in CO2 capture, storage and re-utilization.

SETH Barge. Courtesy of Greener Process Systems

The company’s technology Ship Emission Treatment in Harbor (SETH) with a focus on maritime applications, is designed to create a hermetic seal between the ship smoke stacks and their filtration systems.

Such a connection helps maintain the exhaust temperature throughout the filtration process not only to guarantee high efficiency in the abatement process but also to provide reusable energy through heat recovery, according to the cleantech firm.

The company claims that its adopted filtration system utilizes a dry process that does not require any solvents or water and is highly efficient up to 95% on average removal of pollutants such as fine particulate matter, including sub-micron nuclei mode, nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxide (SOx) air toxins, heavy metals, diesel particulate and VOCs.

Both the high efficiency of filtration and the reusable energy source from the heat recovery in their current systems are fundamental for future development of CO2 capturing, storing, and reutilization technologies. The high efficiency of filtration of pollutants enables absorbing beds to capture CO2, without the process being contaminated (eg., SOx & NOx, particulate matter). The re-usable energy recovered from the heat of the exhaust can be used to optimize the CO2 storing process.

The company has also become a participant in Florida Atlantic University’s, Research Park. It is collaborating with universities like FAU in research projects and expanding its scope to industrial applications to strengthen its position in the emission capture industry.

