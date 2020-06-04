CMA CGM LNG-powered containership gets GTT tank
- Infrastructure
China’s Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai has completed the installation of the first GTT tank onboard CMA CGM’s 23,000-TEU LNG-powered containership.
The Chinese yard has entrusted Spain’s Gabadi, an outfitter licensed by French LNG containment specialist GTT, with the installation of the Mark III system.
The LNG tank has a capacity of 18,600 cubic meters.
The CMA CGM Jacques Saade will soon go for gas trials prior to its delivery to the owner, according to a GTT statement on Wednesday.
Jiangnan, a unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, is building four LNG-fuelled boxships with a capacity of 23,000 TEU each for the French shipowner as part of a series of nine ultra-large vessels.
CSSC Hudong Zhonghua yard is in charge for the construction of five of these vessels that will feature WinGD’s dual-fuel marine engines, largest ever built.
CMA CGM Jacques Saade, the first vessel out of these series was launched at the Jiangnan yard in August last year.
The 400 meters long and 61 meters wide vessel has been named after CMA CGM’s founder.
CMA CGM expects to take delivery of these ships between the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021.
The shipping group aims to have 20 LNG-powered vessels in its fleet by 2022.
