World’s biggest dual-fuel, low-speed engine is here!

The world’s biggest dual-fuel, low-speed engine WinGD X92DF has been officially launched in China, China State Shipbuilding Corporation revealed.

The engine, approved by classification society BV, was developed by Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD), a subsidiary of CSSC, built by Shanghai CSSC Mitsui Shipbuilding Diesel Engine Co., and guaranteed by CSSC Marine Power Technology Service.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 26, via a video call connecting Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, Marseille, France, and Winterthur, Switzerland.

Fanpei Lei, Chairman/Party Secretary at China State Shipbuilding Corp., said the development of the engine was in line with the industry’s decarbonization mission and ‘injects new power’ into the development of global shipbuilding industry while marking a significant step for Chinese ship power research and development.

The engine is designed for modern large and ultra-large container vessels.

Back in 2017, French shipping major CMA CGM chose WinGD’s 12X92DF engines for nine of its 22,000 TEU containerships. The USD 1.2 billion worth containerships are scheduled to start joining the fleet from the end of 2019 extending into 2020.

“Official launching of X92DF designed by WinGD – Winterthur Gas & Diesel is a great success for all involved parties. WinGD is very proud to be part of this excellent group of partners as CMA CGM, BV and CMD, we are now looking forward to the first delivery of the world’s largest LNG powered container vessel,” Volkmar Galke, General Manager of Sales at WinGD, said in a comment.

The WinGD X92DF integrates ultra-high power, intelligent monitoring as well as high environmental performance meeting IMO’s Tier III emission reduction requirements. In addition to conventional heavy-fuel oil or diesel oil, WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel engines, use LNG gas, admitted at low-pressure and ignited by a low volume of liquid pilot fuel.

Rated 63,840 kW at 80 rpm, the engine weighs over 2,100 tons.

Watch the engine construction timelapse in the video below: