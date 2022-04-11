CMA CGM ships to stop loading plastic waste from mid-April

April 11, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Following a decision to no longer carry plastic waste on its ships as of 1 June, French container shipping major CMA CGM informed that no plastic waste will be loaded onboard the company’s vessels from 15 April 2022.

“Plastic waste is identified under HS code category 3915. To ensure effectiveness of this measure, we have set up ban on HS code for commodities concerned in our booking system,” the French company said in a notice to customers on Monday.

To remind, the landmark decision was unveiled by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the group, during his speech at the One Ocean Summit in February 2022.

With this move, the company aims to help protect the oceans and biodiversity as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy.

Moreover, with the decision not to transport plastic waste on its ships, CMA CGM wants to prevent this type of waste from being exported to destinations where sorting, recycling or recovery cannot be assured.

Backed by a fleet of more than 500 vessels, CMA CGM — the world’s third-largest container shipping company according to Alpaliner’s data — is committed to the energy transition in shipping.

As a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels such as LNG, biofuel, renewable methane, etc., the company has set a target of carbon neutrality by 2050.

