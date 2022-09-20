CMA CGM tests the waters with biofuel

September 20, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has completed the refuelling of a CMA CGM containership in Singapore with sustainable marine biofuel, a major milestone for the company as it seeks to become a key biofuel bunker supplier across strategic bunker hubs by 2030.

On 29 July 2022, the 4,294 TEU CMA CGM Montoir container vessel was bunkered via ship-to-ship transfer with TotalEnergies-supplied biofuel. The biofuel is made of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) blended with 24% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME).

CMA CGM Montoir Biofuels bunkering in Singapore; Image by CMA CGM

Biofuels provide an immediate solution to decarbonize shipping, as they can be blended or dropped into existing conventional fuels with little or no technological developments required on vessels.

Numerous companies have been exploring the option on their vessels, including industry majors such as K Line, Pacific Basin, COSCO, NYK Line and MOL. German container shipping major Hapag-Lloyd plans to burn 100,000 of biofuel this year.

Related Article Posted: 13 days ago Premium Availability of carbon-neutral fuels will be a big problem Posted: 13 days ago

Related Article Posted: 7 days ago Premium Höegh Autoliners has high ambitions for usage of biofuels Posted: 7 days ago

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, in their decarbonization journey using marine biofuel. This latest project is further evidence of both companies’ long-term collaboration to explore and develop initiatives that promote the introduction of clean, low-carbon alternative fuels,” Laura Ong, General Manager of Trading and Operations for Asia Pacific, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, based in Singapore, said.

The operation follows biofuel bunkering trials that TotalEnergies Marine Fuels performed in Singapore with a COSCO Shipping Lines containership, a vehicle carrier operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and a bulk carrier chartered by NYK Line this year.

Related Article Posted: 26 days ago TotalEnergies and COSCO in milestone biofuel bunkering op Posted: 26 days ago

Aside from biofuels, CMAC CGM has been a strong supporter of LNG as a marine fuel, but it is also looking at alternative zero-emission fuels.

The company has launched a $1.5 billion fund tasked with driving forward the emergence of industrial-scale production facilities for biofuels, biomethane, e-methane, carbon-free methanol, and other alternative fuels, as well as increasing and securing volumes of these fuels in partnership with other major industrial groups.