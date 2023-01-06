CMES takes delivery of eco-friendly VLCC from DSIC

January 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipping company China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has taken delivery of an eco-friendly very large crude carrier (VLCC) from compatriot shipbuilder Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC).

Credit: DSIC

As informed, the 300,000-ton VLCC was named and delivered on 4 January at DSIC’s shipyard. Kaihui is the 25rh and the last ship of the new generation of environmentally friendly VLCC series built by DSIC for CMES.

According to the firm, the structural design meets the latest nitrogen oxide and sulphur oxide emission standards, ship design energy efficiency index, and the EU Ship Recycling Regulation.

Furthermore, DSIC claims that the vessel meets the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Index (EEDI) III in advance.

CMES and DSIC, together with China Merchants Shipping, China Shipbuilding 702, CSSC Energy Conservation Company, and China Classification Society, have collaborated on this project. The partners jointly carried out research on the integration and application of various energy-saving technologies.

For the first time, the ship is equipped with an air layer drag reduction system and a multi-energy-saving integrated control system (ICEE) .

The air layer drag reduction system is an innovative energy-saving technology. By forming a uniform and stable air layer at the bottom of the ship, the purpose of reducing the frictional resistance of the ship and the power of the main engine is achieved.

The new system incorporates intelligent functions such as monitoring and analysis, speed optimization, trim optimization, intelligent stowage, ship maintenance, network security, etc.

To remind, in September this year, CMES also ordered two 175,000 cbm LNG carriers at DSIC. The two newbuilds would be powered by an LNG-fuelled low-speed engine. The contract includes options for another four vessels bringing the total up to six vessels. The two firm vessels are slated for delivery in 2026, while the delivery of the remaining four ships, if ordered, would be spread across 2026 and 2027.