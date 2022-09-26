CMES takes delivery of wind-powered VLCC, orders LNG carrier pair

September 26, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has ordered two 175,000 cbm LNG carriers at compatriot Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC).

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Dalin’s parent, said that the strong cooperation with CMES marks the first LNG carrier construction project for DSIC. The two newbuilds would be powered by an LNG-fuelled low-speed engine. The contract includes options for another four vessels bringing the total up to six vessels. The two firm vessels are slated for delivery in 2026, while the delivery of the remaining four ships, if ordered, would be spread across 2026 and 2027.

The design of the vessels was independently developed by the yard. They will have a total length of 295 meters, a molded width of 46.4 meters, a molded depth of 26.2 meters, a designed draft of 11.5 meters, and a designed service speed of 19.5 knots. The vessels will be capable of docking at most of the world’s large LNG shore stations, with excellent portability and ship-to-shore compatibility.

New Aden, Image by DSIC/CSSC

The contract was announced at the naming and delivery ceremony for the 300,000 dwt very large crude carrier New Aden. The VLCC is fitted with two airfoil sails, developed by a domestic research team.

By using the sails on the Middle East-Far East route, New Aden is expected to cut fuel consumption by over 9.8 % and reduce its carbon emissions by 2,900 tons.

The ship has a total length of 333 meters, a molded width of 60 meters, a molded depth of 30 meters, and a design draft of 20.5 meters.

The vessel is classed by the China Classification Society and it is the 100th VLCC built by DSIC. The shipbuilder said that the vessel has optimized fuel consumption and that it is compliant with the latest EEDI and EEXI standards as well as the IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap and the EU rules on ship recycling.

China Merchants ordered two 307,000 dwt VLCCs from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry back in 2020 in a contract worth an estimated $166.3 million.

It was announced at the time that the two ships would feature some of the latest eco-friendly technology aimed at cutting their energy and fuel consumption, including an air lubrication system on one newbuild and a sail propulsion system on the second vessel.