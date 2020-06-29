Connector Subsea Solutions adds chief finance officer

Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) has appointed Egil Krukhaug as chief finance officer effective October 01, 2020.

Egil Krukhaug, who has 18 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, will be based at the CSS headquarters in Bergan, Norway.

“Egil’s experience and competence will complement CSS is a very good way. We are keen to welcome him and look forward to his valuable contribution to the business,” said Ivar Kjærvik Hanson, CEO, Connector Subsea Solutions.

Krukhaug has previously held positions within KCA Deutag, Odfjell Drilling, Gard AS and others.

He holds master’s degree in Business Administration (M.B.A.), Economics, from Norges Handelshøyskole (NHH).